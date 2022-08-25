Clay Travis: Biden’s Plan To Cancel Student Loan Debt Is ‘Unconstitutional’

Clay Travis reacted to Joe Biden’s plan to forgive billions of dollars of student debt, saying Biden doesn’t have the “constitutional authority” to eliminate 300 billion dollars in student loans.

The OutKick founder said it’s insane how the legal authority Biden is trying to cite to achieve this plan is Covid-19.

“It’s not being canceled, the debt is there. It’s just being shifted from the individual who took out the loans obligation to the federal government,” Clay explained.

“Joe Biden is effectively giving away 300 billion dollars in bribes to his supporters to try to get them to be more likely to vote in the midterms and presumably in 2024 as well,” Clay continued.

The OutKick founder emphasized that this decision is “unconstitutional, unfair, and reckless.”

“It is a triumvirate of awful from Joe Biden,” Clay concluded.

Watch Clay Travis’ full take here: