Clay Travis’ Attempt To Bluff Chess Star Alexandra Botez Off A Poker Pot Backfires During Charity Event

In episode one of “Poker After Dark” featuring OutKick founder Clay Travis matching poker wits with the likes of poker royalty — Phil Hellmuth and Doyle Brunson — and chess superstar Alexandra Botez, Mr. Beast and Ted Cruz, we learned that Clay’s poker wits were rusty after a 15-year layoff.

The heat cranks up just 20 minutes into episode one when Clay tangles with chess player Botez — 800k YouTube followers — who is used to these high-pressure situations with cameras watching her every move.

Clay, possibly blinded by the bright studio lights, can’t help himself and is sucked into a terrible situation in a hand where he was drawing pretty much dead heading into the turn.

“I’ll see the 10(K) and I’ll raise 10,” Clay says calmly after Botez bet the turn.

OutKick founder Clay Travis goes head-to-head with chess superstar Alexandra Botez during episode one of the ‘Poker After Dark’ charity event / YouTube

“Look at this,” the Poker After Dark announcer says as the Vegas casino air conditioning suddenly shuts off and the heat cranks up as Clay Travis, who hasn’t played poker in 15 years, shows off guts for the world to see.

Botez smiles…AND CALLS!

A queen flops on the river and Botez calls.

It’s time for Clay to make his move.

“One last effort to bluff this pot, but is the sizing too small,” the announcer says as Clay pushes $10k to the center.

It was.

Botez swoops in with the kings. It’s over. “Wow,” exclaims Hellmuth.

The announcer is equally surprised by Travis’ poker playing.

“Someone got caught with his hands in the cookie jar,” the announcer deadpans.

Talk about exciting poker action. That’s what this poker series from “Poker After Dark” is all about and I’ve only watched 30 minutes of the footage.

Dig in to the first episode and stick around to see Mr. Beast, a hero to your kids, tangle with Hellmuth.