Clay Travis: Arbitrary End To Mandates Prove ‘The Science’ Isn’t Really Science At All

Mask mandates have been little more than cosmetic theatre, and the fact everyone is again dropping them basically proves it, OutKick founder Clay Travis insists.

For proof, look no further than the mandates that blue states have just ended in the lead up to Joe Biden’s State of the Union address scheduled for Tuesday.

“The CDC ended masking on Friday, Congress ended masks on Sunday, New York and NYC ended masking & covid vaccine mandates this week. Now California, Washington, & Oregon end school masks today. Joe Biden speaks tomorrow. The ‘science’ was all bullshit,” Clay tweeted on Monday.

Masks or no masks, Biden has yet to live up his campaign promise to “shut down” COVID-19. His administration has had zero impact on the pandemic. If anything, the numbers rose during his first year in office — despite the relentless efforts to push masks and vaccines.

“We must never forget this covid cosmetic theater failure and everyone voting in 2022 needs to hold accountable the idiot politicians who allowed school masking and vaccine mandates to ever exist,” Clay tweeted. “I want complete and total electoral evisceration of all these politicians.”

Of course, we likely haven’t seen the end of the mandates. That, we can trust.

“It’s fantastic to see that many areas are lifting mask mandates and vaccine passports and terrifying that they’re phrasing it as a ‘break’ that can easily be reinstated whenever they feel like it,” tweeted Ian Miller, author of Unmasked: The Global Failure of COVID Mask Mandates.

He added, “By pretending that collective action is responsible for the dramatic decrease in cases the past few weeks, they’re locking themselves into a permanent delusion.”