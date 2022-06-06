Clay Travis And Ump That Booted Him Work It Out On 360; Huge Fan of OutKick

Kramer v. Kramer

Nope. A Nashville-born rivalry between OutKick founder Clay Travis and the ump that booted him from his son’s Little League 11U game on Memorial Day got worked out in a great television/streaming/radio moment.

Travel Ball Umpire Bill Akines stepped up to the plate on OutKick 360 for an interview Monday, answering hot questions pressing the sports media, after Clay was infamously booted from the game.

I got kicked out of a little league game this weekend after the worst umpire call in little league history. pic.twitter.com/dYMfLaJk2z — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 31, 2022

Akines addressed several points including:

Did Clay deserve to get booted?

Is it a baseball sin for potty time to intervene with game time?

Will St. Peter allow him through the pearly gates after making a kid take off his golden cross?

And is Bill Akines a good umpire who, according to Clay, just was having a bad night?

“I’ve been umpiring baseball since I was 13 years old, so 20 years,” said Akines, during an interview with Chad Withrow and Jonathan Hutton over his viral Memorial Day officiating.

“I’ve been doing this for so long that the parents don’t bother me,” Akines noted.

“Some say most little league umpires do it to stay around a game that they love, and that could not be more true. I love baseball. … “

That’s when TV/streaming/radio magic happened. Clay Travis surprised his guest in studio, appearing before Akines to talk turkey on the whole situation.

“He was right, I shouldn’t have said the F-bomb,” Travis responded. “For better or worse that’s the way I react with calls that I disagree with.” Nothing ends an argument faster than agreeing with someone. And turns out, the Ump is a big fan of Clay and OutKick.

