Clay Travis: Alleged CNN Health Expert Argues Against Herself On Air

Videos by OutKick

If you think the political pundits get their science mixed up on CNN, wait until you listen to their medical correspondents.

CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen became one of the network’s most radical voices during the COVID-19 pandemic — proclaiming that science was getting hijacked by political opportunists on the Right while confidently spouting CNN’s scripted expertise.

OutKick founder Clay Travis tweeted out Dr. Wen’s “best hits” of COVID misinformation — spanning her hypocritical decrees on masking and vaccinating children.

It only took Dr. Wen about a year to start backtracking on her guarantees regarding the pandemic.

WATCH:

If you wonder why no one trusts or watches @cnn here’s their health “expert” arguing against herself on covid. Enjoy: pic.twitter.com/6QwmQwsFsS — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 10, 2022

July 2020: “At this point, there absolutely should be that mandate because we know that if all of us wear masks we reduce the chance of transmitting or acquiring COVID-19 by five times.”

June 2021: “I have an almost four-year-old and a one-year-old. I cannot wait until they are eligible to receive the vaccine. I think until then, mask-wearing for kids especially if we are living in high transmission areas is still going to be important.”

July 2021: “It needs to be hard for people to remain unvaccinated.”

February 2022: “There actually is harm that we should be discussing children continuing to mask. We should also be intellectually honest and say that masking has had a cost, especially for the youngest learners.”

February 2022: “I would wait until we find that the vaccines are safe and effective. And I’m not sure if we can say that at the moment because we just don’t have the data.”

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela