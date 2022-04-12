Clay Drops Mic On Woke Bracket Champ Keith Olbermann Over Transgender Athletes

Clay Travis can’t help but go global, and Keith Olbermann got in his feelings about it on Monday.

Olberman, 63, had a social media meltdown when he saw Clay’s million-dollar look on his Twitter timeline Monday afternoon.

One of Clay’s appearances on Fox News played on a Russian channel, which prompted Olbermann to start screaming over collusion.

Olbermann quoted the tweet about the appearance on Russian TV and called Clay a member of the “Dictatorship of Terrorist Russia.”

What Olbermann missed was the topic of debate during the segment, transgenderism in sports, which already had Keith down for the count.

Clay asked, “[D]o you believe biological men should compete against women & win titles in women’s sports? Because I don’t. Nor do the vast majority of sports fans, in Russia or rest of the world.”

Keith, first, congrats on your @outkick woke title, the first title you’ve won in your life. Second, do you believe biological men should compete against women & win titles in women’s sports? Because I don’t. Nor do the vast majority of sports fans, in Russia or rest of the world https://t.co/aSHCEJyT8Y — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 11, 2022

Clay even gave a special shout-out to Olbermann on Fox News primetime with Sean Hannity Monday night when he called convicted felon Jussie Smollett “crazier than Keith Olbermann.”

.@ClayTravis and @TheLeoTerrell joined “Hannity” to discuss actor Jussie Smollett’s new song, and an environmental groups challenge to deflate tires on SUVs to save planet. pic.twitter.com/kjQZquRVal — OutKick (@Outkick) April 12, 2022

But don’t pinch yourself, Keith Olbermann remains he wokest of them all.

Congrats to crazy ass Keith Olbermann on his @outkick woke bracket challenge win. This is the most dominant bracket run in history. No one even came close to him. https://t.co/Fd2yfn2AM6 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 8, 2022

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela