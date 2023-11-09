Clay & Buck’s Exclusive Interview With Donald Trump Touches On Hamas’ Terrorist Attacks Against Israel

Videos by OutKick

Former President Donald Trump gave an exclusive interview on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton radio show on Wednesday, ahead of the Republican presidential debate and Trump’s counter-event this evening.

The full interview touched on a number of subjects, but one notable section focused on Hamas’ terrorist attacks in Israel on October 7th. Clay Travis asked about Trump’s thoughts on the attack, specifically about how he reacted personally to it and what it meant to him as a grandfather of Jewish grandchildren.

Travis asked if it struck Trump that it could have been his grandchildren; a horrifying possibility that so many in Israel actually lived though.

“It did,” Trump responded. “First of all, the level of ferocity, the level of hatred, and also the inhumanity.” He also revealed that “42 babies had their heads cut off,” something that he said hasn’t been reported on by the media.

“I think it’s so gross and so horrible that people, maybe correctly, don’t want to report it,” Trump continued. “But maybe it’s a better thing that they do.”

“I look at what’s going on now and it seems like that’s one part of the equation that no one’s talking about anymore.”

He also criticized Joe Biden for attempting to now be “neutral” in the conflict, perhaps as a response to the clear rise of antisemitism on the left. “Israel was the strongest lobby in the country 15 years ago, today it’s almost like if you defend Israel, you’re going to have some problems,” Trump said, before criticizing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the so-called “squad” and comparing what the national reaction would have been if he’d said what they say.

STERLING, VIRGINIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures while golfing at Trump National Golf Club September 13, 2022 in Sterling, Virginia. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Donald Trump Calls Out Rising Antisemitism On The Left

Trump was right to highlight the rise in antisemitism coming from the modern Democratic Party.

From AOC, Cori Bush, Rashida Talaid, Ilhan Omar down to college students on campuses across the country, there’s been a concerning increase in openly anti-Jewish sentiments. Ivy League schools have been particularly extreme, with protests and even incidents of violence by prominent students.

READ: IVY LEAGUE IS PAVING THE ROAD TO HELL

Trump’s long been one of Israel’s biggest allies, and obviously the attack would have had a significant personal impact on him considering his grandchildren are Jewish.

The woke, progressive left of the Democratic Party have turned every issue into a binary of “oppressor” and “oppressed.” They’ve also inaccurately tried to fit the extremely complex Israel-Palestine relationship into that overly simplistic binary. That, combined with a seeming hatred of Jews by many on the left, has made open antisemitism a rapidly growing problem for Democrats.

The full interview with former President Trump live from Mar-a-Lago is out now.