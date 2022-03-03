Clay & Buck Show: Ukraine Situation Likely Only To Keep Getting Worse

Videos by OutKick

What we’re seeing now in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion isn’t likely to get better anytime soon. Quite the opposite, according to Buck Sexton.

“It’s gonna get a lot worse,” Buck said on the latest Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show. “I think that we’re very far from seeing Russia feel like and Putin feel like there’s enough pressure being brought against him that he would change this.”

The Biden administration isn’t exactly helping matters either, Buck said.

“Yes, we want the Ukrainians to defeat the Russians,” he said. “But we’re also under an administration that says all that and then says, ‘Well, we’re not gonna sanction their energy ’cause it’s gonna be too pricey.'”

