Clay and Buck: Hunter Biden May Be The Nail In The Coffin For A ’24 Biden Re-Election

The Biden administration has managed to recreate some of the most unfavorable headlines that the media once assumed of former President Trump.

For Joe Biden, that involves an investigation on son Hunter Biden — which has quickly escalated and put the president, alongside his Democratic cohort, between a rock and a hardwood floor covered in parmesan cheese.

On Thursday’s episode of The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, the two hosts assessed whether Joe Biden will ultimately pardon Hunter Biden — amid a federal investigation looking into his overseas business dealings — and what that decision may indicate for Biden’s re-election odds.

“He can’t pardon his son and get re-elected,” Clay said, also noting that Joe may ultimately choose to do so, knowing he will likely bow out of a 2024 run.

Buck agreed on the potential scapegoat that Biden and the Dems may cite to escape the crumbling odds for re-election inferred by Biden’s polling.

“It does feel like if they were trying to create a circumstance within the Democrat apparatus that Biden would have to do exactly what you said,” Sexton commented. “Allowing his son to finally be in criminal jeopardy and forcing him to make the pardon that the second he makes it, he’s no longer politically viable …

“It’s almost as if this is the mechanism they’ve been holding back the whole time. And therefore, they force Biden’s hand to step down by allowing his son to be prosecuted.”

Clay adds that Biden, at this point, may lean on any excuse not to run in 2024.

“Biden, if he decides not to run, will actually cite some form of health. I don’t think he’s gonna be able to point to anything else.”

