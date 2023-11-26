Vanderbilt Coach Clark Lea Flips Out On The Refs, Looks Ready To Rage During Tennessee Loss

Videos by OutKick

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea showed some serious emotion during his team’s Saturday loss to Tennessee.

The Volunteers routed the Commodores 48-24 to close out the regular season, but Vandy falling to 2-10 on the year was hardly what people noticed. The highlight of the game was all hell breaking loose in the second quarter.

Tempers flared as benches cleared after things got a bit too physical, and both teams squared up ready to rock and roll.

THIS IS WHAT RIVALRY WEEK IS ALL ABOUT!! pic.twitter.com/jC5EYFjWya — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) November 25, 2023

Clark Lea flips out on the refs during loss to Tennessee.

Things only escalated from there. Clark Lea lost his mind on the refs feeling they weren’t doing enough to protect his players after whistles were being blown.

He wasn’t just mad. The head coach of the Commodores was downright livid. He was so angry it looked like his veins might pop.

Lea’s outburst cost him an unsportsmanlike penalty, but it was probably worth it to stand up for his guys.

You can watch the play unfold below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Clark Lea is mad pic.twitter.com/JDbzV4pgnk — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) November 25, 2023

Vandy is in rough shape.

On one hand, it’s great to see Clark Lea stand up for his players. He felt late hits were happening, and the refs weren’t doing enough about it.

Clearly, tensions and tempers were both high because benches cleared and that doesn’t happen unless a point of no return has been reached.

It’s awesome to see a guy show a little fire in his belly.

Vanderbilt is struggling with Clark Lea as the team’s coach. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Having said that, Vandy’s football program appears to be speeding in the wrong direction. The Commodores finished 2-10. Even for Vandy, that’s simply not going to fly. In his three years with the program, Lea is 9-27. That’s a brutal record, and it’s made worse by the fact the team showed some improvement in 2022. Now, it’s back to another 2-10 season – Lea’s second in Nashville. Something needs to change, and it needs to change quickly. Otherwise, the only highlight fans will have is the coach going wild!