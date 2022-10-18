CJ Stroud Leading The Heisman Trophy Odds, But An SEC Quarterback Is Trending To The Top

New Heisman Trophy odds have been released and one SEC quarterback is starting to make things interesting. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud leads the way, but Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker is now starting to gain ground after his five-touchdown performance beating Alabama this past weekend.

Just three weeks ago it was Alabama’s Bryce Young that was second in the odds, according to DraftKings. USC’s Caleb Williams is still in the top-five, coming off the loss.

CJ Stroud Currently With Best Odds

According to the stats, Buckeyes QB CJ Stroud has thrown for 1,737 yards and 24 touchdowns so far this season. Ohio State is currently undefeated, with Iowa and Penn State on the schedule over the next two weeks.

The Heisman Trophy is going to come down to the final few weeks of the season, which should always be the case. Lets just hope some voters don’t come to a conclusion before championship weekend.

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Hendon Hooker Is Tightening The Race

As for Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, he has stayed around the 2nd-4th spot in odds over the last number of weeks, but is closing the gap as of Monday’s updated odds. Through six games this season, Hooker has thrown for 1,817 yards and 15 touchdowns, leading his team to 3rd in the latest AP Top-25.

Also, Hooker is doing this without his top wide receiver, Cedric Tillman.

Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

Even With The Loss, USC QB Still Within Striking Distance Of Heisman

Coming in third as of right now is USC QB Caleb Williams, who lost this past weekend to Utah. The Trojan has thrown for 1,971 yards and 19 touchdowns, though his remaining opponents will give him the opportunity to pad his stats.

We will see what the next few weeks bring and which players make a run towards New York. Usually the Heisman comes down to which player has his team in playoff contention, so the next month should be interesting to watch.

CJ Stroud (Ohio State) +110 Hendon Hooker (Tennessee) +450 Caleb Williams (USC) +800 Blake Corum (Michigan) +1200 Bryce Young (Alabama) +1800 DJ Uiagalelei (Clemson) +2200 Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama) +2200 Dorian Thompson-Robinson (UCLA) +2500

We will see how the rest of October goes, but it looks as though we’re heading towards another Big Ten-SEC Heisman run. If you’re feeling lucky, maybe take a look at putting some cash on Georgia’s Stetson Bennett at DraftKings Sportsbook!