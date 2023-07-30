CJ Stroud Not Going The Kyler Murray Route, Says He Spent ‘A Lot Of Late Nights Studying’ Houston Texans Playbook

Videos by OutKick
The Carolina Panthers named 2023 #1 NFL Draft pick Bryce Young their starting quarterback this week. The Houston Texans have not yet done the same for #2 pick CJ Stroud. However, all indications are pointing in that direction.
By all accounts, Stroud looks great during Texans practice. He’s developing great chemsitry with fellow rookie, Tank Dell. Stroud encouraged the team to draft Dell, and they did.
So far, that looks like a strong, young duo.
In addition to play on the field, Stroud told the media Sunday that he is devouring the Houston Texans playbook. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray infamously prefers to play Call of Duty over studying.
The team even put a “homework clause” in Murray’s contract before the media shamed them into taking it out.
If CJ Stroud is to be believed, though, the Texans aren’t going to have to ever add a similar clause.
“I fell in love with it,” Stroud said about the Texans playbook. “A lot of late nights studying, early-morning studying trying to get to know [the playbook] like the back of my hand.”
CJ Stroud impressing everyone at Houston Texans training camp
He’s also doing everything he can to ingratiate himself with Houston Texans fans. And that’s a big part of being a franchise quarterback that many people don’t take into account.
One thing Stroud did admit is causing problems him problems in Houston: the food.
That makes a lot of sense. Stroud is originally from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. He attended college at Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio.
No disrespect, but food in Texas is MUCH better than either of those two places. This is probably an eye-opening experience for Stroud from a culinary perspective.
I respect the self-awareness, too. He knows he can’t just go nuts on Tex Mex or BBQ.
I admit that toward the end of NFL Draft season, I soured a bit on Stroud. But I always felt he deserved to be the #2 pick in the NFL Draft.
And I feel even better about that now.
Follow Dan Zaksheske on Twitter: @RealDanZak