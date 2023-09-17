C.J. Stroud Gets First Career TD, Anthony Richardson Suffers Concussion After Scoring Twice In Colts/Texans Battle

Videos by OutKick

C.J. Stroud made his NFL debut in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. That did not goes as planned for Stroud and the Houston Texans. Not only did Houston lose the game, but they failed to reach the endzone. Both Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers) and Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts) — the other two quarterbacks picked in the Top 5 of this year’s NFL Draft — also lost in Week 1 but both scored their first career NFL touchdowns.

So, Stroud and the Texans entered a Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts — and Anthony Richardson — without a touchdown.

Before he could secure his first career TD, Richardson burned the Texans for two of his own. On the first drive of the game, Richardson led the Colts on a 10-play, 75-yard drive and scored the second rushing touchdown of his career.

On the Texans first drive, problems continued for CJ Stroud. The Colts pass rush got to the rookie and Stroud failed to secure the football, fumbling it away. It was the second lost fumble in two games for Stroud.

And, guess what? Richardson did it again immediately thereafter.

The bad news for Colts fans, though, is that Richardson left the game after this score. At the end of the run, Richardson slammed his head on the ground. Indianapolis trainers removed him from the game and quickly ruled him out of the game with a concussion.

Indianapolis Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson suffered a concussion after scoring his second touchdown against the Houston Texans. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The good news for Texans fans, though, is that Stroud did not lose composure despite an early two-touchdown deficit.

The rookie immediately responded with an impressive drive of his own, 13 plays and 68 yards. It ended with the first touchdown of Stroud’s career, a toss to Nico Collins — who also caught a 28-yard pass on a third down earlier in the drive.

Houston Texans rookie QB CJ Stroud connected with WR Nico Collins for his first career NFL TD against the Indianapolis Colts. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Both Richardson and Stroud are going to take their lumps as rookie quarterbacks in the NFL, but their coaches are allowing them to make mistakes.

Good. That’s what fans want. Exciting rookies trying to make plays and offenses that score points. Sign us up for more of that, please.