C.J. Stroud, Broncos Linebacker Get In Laughable Altercation

C.J. Stroud and Alex Singleton both did their best tough guy impressions Sunday.

The Texans edged out the Broncos 22-17, and were essentially gifted a touchdown after the Denver LB landed himself a dead ball personal foul penalty on fourth down after the whistle.

Houston ended up scoring after the penalty gave the team a fresh set of downs. Instead of settling for a field goal following a false start on fourth down, the new downs put a touchdown on the board. However, the entire thing was comical.

Singleton lightly touched Stroud, and then both started acting like they were at a UFC pre-fight press conference.

You can watch the situation play out below, and shoot me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

You better believe the Texans have C.J. Stroud's back 😤 pic.twitter.com/69rt5ybRhm — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 3, 2023

Alex Singleton flagged for altercation with C.J. Stroud.

To make things even more cringe than they already were, C.J. Stroud quoted comedian and actor Druski about standing “on business.”

CJ Stroud isn't going to let anyone push him around.



"Like Druski said, I'm gonna stand on business." 😂 @druski pic.twitter.com/Od416PTQLs — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 3, 2023

Singleton had a slightly more measured response after the game claiming that we all know the QB won’t get flagged in an argument. He also declined to say whether or not Stroud headbutt him.

Alex Singleton’s thoughts on the unsportsmanlike conduct: “Nothing. I mean, just don’t push him.”



On being shoved by Shaq Mason after the flag flew: “They’re gonna call it on the quarterback. You know how this league is?”



Did Stroud headbutt you? “I don’t know. I don’t care.” pic.twitter.com/baMgdh6jG4 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 3, 2023

I’ve said it many times before, and I’ll say it again. There are no faker tough guys on the planet than pro athletes – minus some NHL players and pretty much the entire UFC.

You want to talk about it or do you want to be about it? Pretty simple question, and we all know the answer is the former.

C.J. Stroud, who is having an incredible rookie season, talking about standing “on business” when the whole world knows he wasn’t going to do anything. Singleton love tapped him, and both acted like they were going to throw hands. Either do it or drop the act. Definitely don’t walk into a press conference with a tough guy persona. Nobody is buying it.

C.J. Stroud got into it with Alex Singleton Sunday. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Football is a passionate sport with lots of tension and energy. Yet, that doesn’t mean we’re required to believe multi-millionaires are out here ready to let it fly. They’re not, and they’re not fooling anyone. If you feel the need to project just how tough you are, then you’re kind of telling on yourself. Am I correct? Do you disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.