CJ Stroud Wants To Become An Actor, Maybe Star In Rom-Com

CJ Stroud has had one heck of a rookie season. But just in case this football thing doesn’t work out for him, the Houston Texans quarterback has a backup plan: He wants to be an actor.

No, not the same kind of actor Tyreek Hill wants to be.

“I just really love movies and TV shows, that’s kind of like my getaway,” Stroud told The New York Post.

Stroud had a rough childhood.

His father, Coleridge Bernard Stroud III, went to prison when CJ was just 13 years old. Stroud III pleaded guilty to charges of carjacking, kidnapping, robbery, evading an officer with reckless driving and misdemeanor sexual battery after he fled San Diego Harbor Police and crashed his vehicle before jumping into the San Diego Bay.

His father’s actions left CJ, his three siblings and their mom “in financial ruin.” They were nearly homeless — at one point living in a tiny apartment above a storage unit.

“Movies helped me escape my reality at times when I was a kid. They helped me get into a new mindset… and showed me here’s a different way of life, you know?” CJ said.

“I always kind of just joke around, but after I’m done playing, I want to kind of be an actor or something. I want to see what it’s like because I just love TV shows and movies.”

But with everything he’s been through, Stroud hasn’t lost his sense of humor. In fact, in his future acting career, he’s pretty sure he’d want to pursue comedy.

“Ether a comedy, like a rom com,” Stroud said. “Something that will make you feel good. And also, I would want to be in a TV show like Power or Snowfall … I would like to be like a ’90s drug kingpin or something.”

Until then, though, the 22 year old has a promising career on the football field.

CJ Stroud Closing Out Impressive Rookie Season

With 3,844 passing yards and 21 touchdowns, he’s the runaway favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. And Stroud is only 156 yards away from becoming the fifth rookie in NFL history to throw for 4,000 yards.

As for his dad, he’s mended that relationship.

But Stroud III was a repeat offender, and he’s serving a 38-year sentence. He won’t be eligible for parole until 2040, so it’s unlikely he’ll ever get to watch his son play an NFL game live. But he watches the games on TV whenever he can. Who knows — maybe they’ll stream CJ’s future Hollywood debut in there, too.

Hope the inmates like rom-coms.

