CJ Stroud Accidentally Got Locked Out Of Texans Locker Room

CJ Stroud puts up staggering numbers in an impressive NFL Rookie of the Year campaign, and how do the Houston Texans thank him? By locking him out of his own locker room.

OK, maybe not on purpose. But when the 22 year old quarterback showed up to NRG Stadium Sunday morning, he found the team forgot to leave the door open for him.

He stared at the double doors for a moment and tried to jiggle the handles to no avail. A Texans staffer came over to help, but he was just as confused. Finally, someone opened the door for Stroud from inside the locker room.

NFL GameDay Morning caught the moment on camera.

CJ Stroud got locked out the locker room 🤣



pic.twitter.com/Xt7LphY3th — Overtime (@overtime) November 26, 2023

ESPN’s Adam Schefter took the opportunity to take a shot at struggling Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett — who is just minding his business ahead of Sunday’s game against Cincinnati.

“We wouldn’t have been surprised if that was Kenny Pickett going into the Steelers locker room in Pittsburgh,” Schefter said.

Dang, Adam Schefter just roasted Kenny Pickett after ESPN played the video of CJ Stroud getting locked out of the Texans locker room… pic.twitter.com/4if3WACnFP — Ryan Reynolds (@coolsportsvids) November 26, 2023

Cold.

Anyway, others thought the incident was hilariously reminiscent of the time safety Jamal Adams found himself locked out of the New York Jets practice facility in 2018.

“They must’ve cut me!” Adams yelled through the door after trying his code multiple times Eventually, a member of the Jets staff let him in.

Fortunately for Stroud, his job’s pretty safe. The 2023 No. 2 overall pick has been outstanding through the first 10 games.

Stroud is averaging 296.2 passing yards per week with 17 touchdown passes, five interceptions and a 62.8% completion percentage. On the ground, he has 23 carries for 85 yards two touchdowns.

The Texans host the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday in a high-stakes AFC South matchup.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.