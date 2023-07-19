Former Philly Star CJ Gardner-Johnson Has Strong Criticism For Eagles Fans

Videos by OutKick

NFL cornerback CJ Gardner-Johnson moved from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Detroit Lions this offseason. Now that he’s out of Philly, Gardner-Johnson is sharing his honest thoughts about the city and fanbase.

During a recent gaming stream, CJGJ admitted that the people of Philly were the worst part of the experience.

On the bright side, Gardner-Johnson was fond of the weather.

Footage surfaced of the cornerback’s strong rebuke of Eagles Nation, frequently seen as the NFL’s most passionate fanbase.

Responding to a chat question, Gardner-Johnson called the people of Philly “f*cking obnoxious.”

“I f*cking can’t stand those f*ckers,” he added.

Apparently, Gardner-Johnson by no means had an allegiance to the team. He spent just one season in Philly (2022) following three years with the New Orleans Saints.

In March, Detroit added the former fourth-round safety to a one-year, $8 million contract. Gardner-Johnson finished the season tied for the league lead in interceptions (6).

Before leaving Philadelphia, Gardner-Johnson had his KIA stolen in the city, so his judgment may be skewed.

“I know exactly who stole my sh*t, don’t worry we got y’all on camera. That’s how y’all get down in Philly.. after a win?” Gardner-Johnson posted on his Instagram Live.

The outspoken player has been critical of the Eagles’ defensive staff in the past. He called out former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and blamed Gannon for the Eagles’ 38-35 loss in Super Bowl XLVII.

