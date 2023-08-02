Cincinnati Reds Fans Take To Twitter To Share Disgust With Team’s Lack Of Action During MLB Trade Deadline

Videos by OutKick

Full disclosure: I am a lifelong Cincinnati Reds fan. I woke up on Tuesday in anticipation that the team — surprisingly in first place in the NL Central — would make moves to improve the roster at the MLB Trade Deadline.

The Reds have an exciting offense headlined by a bunch of young, hungry kids. Plus, they have a future Hall of Fame first baseman in Joey Votto. They don’t have a problem scoring runs.

They do, however, have issues stopping other teams from. scoring runs.

If the MLB playoffs began today, the Cincinnati Reds would be in. And they would last among the 14 teams having allowed 522 runs against.

The Cincinnati Reds made just one minor trade at the MLB Trade Deadline and many fans took to Twitter to express disapproval. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in a three-way tie for the final NL Wild Card spot. They are the only other team that has allowed 500+ opponent runs this season.

So the Reds needs are clear: pitching. They are tied for 25th in MLB — with the Diamondbacks — in team ERA at 4.62.

Now, they are missing two of the best starters — Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo. Both are expected back this month. Still, they are young pitchers who have spent a lot of time on the IL this season.

Cincinnati Reds make no moves at MLB Trade Deadline & many fans took to Twitter to express disapproval

Fans wanted the Reds to make moves at the MLB Trade Deadline. On Monday, they acquired Sam Moll from the Oakland Athletics. Moll is a 31-year-old left handed bullpen arm with a 4.54 ERA and 1.41 WHIP this season.

Not exactly a shutdown arm for the pen.

Tuesday came and the Reds made no moves. The MLB Trade Deadline passed without a single transaction from the Redlegs.

And Reds fans took to Twitter to express disappointment.

Hope, and other 4-letter words. Life as a Reds fan. — Chad Dotson (@dotsonc) August 1, 2023

Well, months of discussion, articles, and podcast all for…..Sam Moll.



I am glad they Reds didn't make a knee jerk reaction trade, but I find it hard to believe there wasn't a trade out there that could have improved this team without costing a lot.



Oh well, beat the Cubs — Claiborne Snowden (@Clay_sno) August 1, 2023

You can’t tell me the Reds couldn’t have traded for a better starter than Luke Weaver without giving up a top 10 prospect. Can’t convince me. — 𝕮𝖔𝖔𝖕® (@OhNoCoop) August 1, 2023

People are going to claim that the Reds stuck to the plan.



If the plan is not spending money, then that’s true. — David M Potteiger (@David_Potteiger) August 1, 2023

This was the year with the Cardinals and Cubs struggling, to go after Cease… and move Marte as the centerpiece. To win the World Series this year. STL & CHI will reload next year. And this success isnt guaranteed in 2024. #Reds https://t.co/dW1n4DhEie — Jared Roberts (@ShortGo) August 1, 2023

Several bullpen arms were acquired for cheap. The reds instead hoarded prospects instead of improving, while teams they are competing against, got better. Bottom line — bjwilson04 (@bjwilson04) August 1, 2023

The Reds are rolling the dice that their roster is good enough to continue to compete.

I really hope they’re right.