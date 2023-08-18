Cincy Makes Embarrassing Twitter Mistake Involving The Wisconsin Badgers

Videos by OutKick

It appears the password for Cincy football’s Twitter account wasn’t changed when Luke Fickell left the program for Wisconsin.

Fickell was hired by Wisconsin at the end of last season after multiple disappointing seasons in Madison. The former star Cincy coach brought several people from the Bearcats with him to the Badgers, which is pretty standard.

Coaches like to bring in their own people, and it appears that would include the people who run social. Unfortunately, nobody at Cincinnati thought it was a good idea to swap out passwords following Fickell’s exit.

How do we know this to be true? Cincy’s Twitter account tweeted a video of Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai with the caption “The ultimate hype man. Strap up, we’re (WI)red with @t_mordecai.”

The tweet is no longer up, but you can see a screenshot from Unnecessary Roughness below.

Damn they didn’t even change the passwords???? pic.twitter.com/IO83eoVG3S — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) August 17, 2023

This is an embarrassing look for Cincinnati, but hilarious for Wisconsin fans.

It’s moments like this that remind fans college football can be really funny and light at moments. Not only did Wisconsin steal the greatest coach in Cincinnati history, but the social media guy tweeted an actual hype video from the Bearcats’ official Twitter.

It’s like pouring salt into the wound and rubbing it in. Not only did Fickell leave for the Badgers, but Cincy is (accidentally) hyping up his squad in Madison.

Luke Fickell left the Cincinnati Bearcats for the Wisconsin Badgers. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Not good for the Bearcats. Not good at all. A very tough and embarrassing look, but again, it’s moments like this that remind people college football should be fun.

It’s also a reminder that you should ALWAYS change passwords whenever someone leaves a job. Swap those passwords out immediately.

Otherwise, you risk disaster. The best case scenario is a minor dustup like this. Not really a big deal. Funny but harmless. If a truly disgruntled former employee still has access, then all bets are off.

Cincy makes embarrassing Twitter mistake. The team hyped up Wisconsin long after Luke Fickell left for the Badgers. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Something tells me Cincy definitely has fresh passwords as of Friday morning. Don’t expect to see another tweet hyping up Wisconsin again.