Bengals President Practically Admits The Team Can’t Afford To Keep Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase AND Tee Higgins

In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals used the #1 overall pick on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. Then, with the first pick in the second round, they selected Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins. The following year, in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Bengals used the #5 overall pick on Burrow’s LSU teammate, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

That trio helped move the Bengals into the upper echelon of the NFL. After 30 straight years failing to win a playoff game, Cincinnati reached the Super Bowl in 2021 and the AFC Championship in 2022. They’ve won five playoff games with Burrow, Chase and Higgins.

That equals the number of playoff wins that the Bengals had in their entire franchise history prior to 2021.

Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals look on before Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

So that’s the good news. The bad news is that those three guys need to get paid. And paid A LOT. Cincinnati Bengals President, Mike Brown, said during a recent event that he doesn’t envision everyone getting that next contract.

“We have some good players that need to be fed,” Brown said, according to ESPN. “That’s a challenge. It’s mathematical. You get a bag of corn and you have 10 hogs. Well, you’re going to put that out to them. The bag’s going to be empty. And some of them aren’t going to get it.”

Tee Higgins is a free agent after this season. Joe Burrow, as a first-round pick, has a fifth-year option that the Bengals are certain to pick up if they don’t reach a long-term extension. But he’s eligible for that extension this year.

Chase, similar to Burrow, has a fifth-year option. But, he’s only in the third year of his deal. Still, he’s eligible for an extension next season.

Cincinnati Bengals face tough decisions with contracts needed soon for Burrow, Chase and Higgins

Joe Burrow isn’t going anywhere. Once a franchise gets their quarterback, it stands behind him. The Eagles locked up Jalen Hurts following just one good season. The Giants extended Daniel Jones following a strong rookie season and a decent season last year.

Joe Burrow is far better than both of them. And they need to pay him a lot more than those guys.

Ja’Marr Chase likely isn’t going anywhere, either. He followed up a Rookie of the Year in 2021 with another 1,000-yard season. And he did it in just 12 games.

Tee Higgins is probably the odd-man out. But that’s complicated, too. Higgins has over 3,000 yards receiving in his three seasons. He’s only missed two games due to injury in three seasons.

JaMarr Chase, Joe Burrow, and Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals stand on the field before the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The team has not offered him an extension yet, but they also said they’re not going to trade him. That makes sense. Even if they have to let him walk, there’s no reason not to run it back this season.

With that group in place, the team is a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Why not take another crack at hoisting a Lombardi Trophy?

That appears to be the plan. The Bengals “Big Three” are a ton of fun to watch.

So, enjoy it this season.

It might be the last time that they’re all together.