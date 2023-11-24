Christopher Nolan Answers Rumors About Directing The Next James Bond Film

Videos by OutKick

Christopher Nolan is, as always, one of Hollywood’s hottest directors, coming off the massive success of Oppenheimer.

And with one of Hollywood’s biggest film franchises, the James Bond series, looking for a new director, Nolan has frequently been mentioned as the obvious choice to take over. Nolan himself has also spoken in the past about his interest in directing a Bond film, describing it as a “privilege.”

Sounds like a match made in heaven, right?

Apparently not.

Nolan spoke to the Associated Press in a video interview around the home video release of Oppenheimer, and answered questions about the James Bond film rumors. And unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like it’s happening.

“No. Sadly no truth to those rumors, but I’m very thrilled the strike is over and we can all get back to work,” Nolan said in the interview.

Too Soon To Fully Close The Book On Christopher Nolan Directing Bond Film?

Nolan’s answer is as flat of a denial as you’ll see in the entertainment business.

That said, there’s lots to be determined around the future of the Bond franchise, and no set time frame for the next film. EON Productions and Barbara Broccoli have yet to announce much of anything after No Time To Die was released in 2021.

There’s been no new actor named to replace Daniel Craig as the new Bond, nor even an exact year for when the producers want to get the next movie out.

Nolan’s schedule is one of the busiest in the entertainment industry, considering that he’s often deeply involved in writing, producing and generating story ideas. It’s possible that his denial was more related to scheduling conflicts than lack of interest on the part of the studio or production company.

Given the tremendous interest that’d be generated by Nolan taking over the franchise though, it may be too soon to fully shut the door on it. It’d certainly be a new, and given Nolan’s style, likely time travel related, shift in direction for Bond.

Hopefully the two sides can still find a way to work it out.