If ‘Quantum Of Solace’ Wasn’t Confusing Enough, Christopher Nolan Says It’d Be A Privilege To Direct A James Bond Movie

When Christopher Nolan puts out a new movie it’s a big deal. Now, imagine if he was behind the camera calling the shots for a James Bond flick.

That’d be something, and he says it’d be a privilege to take a crack at making a 007 movie.

In a nice break from the near constant chatter about who will be the next Bond, Nolan said that if given the chance… if the timing was right…

“The influence of those movies in my filmography is embarrassingly apparent. It would be an amazing privilege to do one,” the Oppenheimer director said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, per Deadline.

However, a dude as creative as he is, probably wouldn’t be too excited about having to work within the confines of an already-established franchise.

“At the same time,” he continued. “When you take on a character like that you’re working with a particular set of constraints.”

That argument makes sense, but the last time Nolan tried his hand at working with an iconic character — Batman — it turned out alright.

Director Christopher Nolan signs autographs at a screening of his new movie Oppenheimer. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

A Christopher Nolan Bond Movie Would Be Something To See

Still, it makes you wonder how Nolan would flip a Bond movie on its head. Like, if you thought Quantum of Solace made zero sense, wait until Chris Nolan has Bond checkout some planet where time moves backward, faster, or not at all. There could be some head-scratching in a lot of theaters.

The director said that if he were to do a James Bond movie it would need to be when the time was right.

“It has to be the right moment in your creative life where you can express what you want to express and really burrow into something within the appropriate constraints because you would never want to take on something like that and do it wrong,” he said.

He revealed that over the years he has spoken with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, the producers behind the Bond series.

“I’ve spoken to the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson over the years. I deeply love the character, and I’m always excited to see what they do with it,” he said.

“Maybe one day that would work out. You’d have to be needed, if you know what I mean. It has to need reinvention; it has to need you. And they’re getting along very well.”

