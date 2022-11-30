Christine McVie Of Fleetwood Mac Dies At Age 79

Legendary singer and keyboardist Christine McVie, whose voice and lyrics became integral to Fleetwood Mac’s success, died on Wednesday. She was 79.

McVie’s family delivered a statement on her passing:

“On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family.

“We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

No details were given on her cause of death aside from having dealt with an illness. Dating back to 2021, McVie had been transparent regarding ongoing health problems.

“I’m in quite bad health. I’ve got a chronic back problem which debilitates me,” McVie told Rolling Stone last year. “I stand up to play the piano, so I don’t know if I could actually physically do it. What’s that saying? The mind is willing, but the flesh is weak.”

McVie, whose sweet croons contrasted the raw delivery that made fellow band member and vocalist Stevie Nicks famous, was revered and beloved for delivering chart-topping hit after hit that catapulted the group’s success in the ’70s and ’80s.

Christine McVie (1943-2022)

From songs like “Everywhere” to “You Make Loving Fun,” McVie delivered an honest romanticism that never felt saccharine and was equally capable of making listeners nod along with upbeat melodies.

Christine McVie: A Legend Lost

During the band’s tumultuous years of in-group quarreling involving Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, McVie saw herself as a peacekeeper. With a voice like hers, McVie was perfectly suited as the band’s emotional glue.

“I was supposedly like the Mother Teresa who would hang out with everybody or just try and [keep] everything nice and cool and relaxed,” McVie said, as relayed by Ultimate Classic Rock. “But they were great people; they were great friends.”

Fleetwood Mac released an official statement on McVie’s passing early Wednesday:

“There are no words to describe the sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.

“We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

Rest in Peace