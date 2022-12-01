Christian Pulisic Gives Important Injury Update: ‘I Didn’t Get Hit In The Balls’

Christian Pulisic suffered a wicked collision with Iran’s goalkeeper while scoring the goal to push the USMNT into the knockout stage of the World Cup. During Thursday’s press conference in Qatar, Pulisic shared an update about the injury he picked up that forced him to miss the second half against Iran.

Captain America explained that he suffered a pelvic contusion, but also felt the need to share that he did not, in fact, get hit in the balls during the collision.

“I mean, it’s a pelvic contusion. … I didn’t, like, get hit in the balls,” Pulisic said. “I’m alright. It was very painful. That bone is there for a reason, to protect you, I think. I hit it well. It was sore, but like I said, I’m getting better.”

Watching Pulisic’s goal and the many replays that followed, it certainly looked like he took a direct shot to the groin from the Iranian keeper, but we’ll take his word that he didn’t actually get hit where no man wants to be hit.

Either way, the hit he took to score the goal looked incredibly painful.

Christian Pulisic Injury Status

Somehow, someway Pulisic played the remainder of the first half before being subbed off at halftime.

Pulisic is currently listed as day-to-day ahead of the USMNT matchup with the Netherlands on Saturday. He’s going to do everything he can to be on the pitch against the Dutch this weekend.

“I’m gonna go meet with the medical staff and the team to make a decision on today,” Pulisic said. “Just kind of see how I’m feeling. Just taking it day by day for now, but doing everything in my power in order to be out there on the field on Saturday.”

The U.S. would be a sizable underdog to the Netherlands even with a healthy Pulisic on the pitch. Hopefully he’s able to play on Saturday in some capacity, but either way, the Americans face a difficult test.

