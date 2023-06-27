Christian McCaffrey Rips Gnarly Keyboard Solo While Performing ‘Revival’ On-Stage With Zach Bryan At Red Rocks

Videos by OutKick

Christian McCaffrey is an impressive pianist. The 27-year-old San Francisco 49ers running back put his not-so-secret talent on display during a performance at Red Rocks in Colorado on Monday night.

It wasn’t his concert, but he stole the show!

McCaffrey, arguably the best ball-carrier in the NFL (when healthy), is multi-talented and has a passion for music.

Here is McCaffrey on the harmonica back in 2016:

McCaffrey is also an impressive piano player. He has been known to pop up at various events and tickle the ivories from time to time.

While in Charlotte in 2020, McCaffrey teamed up with Zach Bryan — before the country music artist became as big as he is today — for a benefit concert. Bryan served in the U.S. Navy from 2013 to 2021, when he was honorably discharged.

The event raised money for the Christian McCaffrey Foundation, which supports both active duty military members and veterans who suffer from PTSD. Bryan serves on the board of directors.

As the evening got underway, McCaffrey supported Bryan on the piano.

Christian McCaffrey on the keys to start off his Foundation Benefit concert tonight to support 22 and Troops with @zachlanebryan. pic.twitter.com/Cg8hx7n9Sb — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) July 3, 2021

Here they are playing together on ‘Condemned,’ off of Bryan’s 2019 album DeAnn:

Christian McCaffrey and Zach Bryan teamed up again three years later in Denver.

Bryan is currently in the middle of his sold-out world tour. Each and every night, before the show is over, he brings out all of his friends from backstage to sing ‘Revival.’

Joe Rogan was on stage earlier this year.

Bryan trolled Daniel Jones over the weekend.

On Monday, at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater, it was McCaffrey who got a chance to show off his vocals while joining Bryan for the final song of the night.

And then it was time to shred. McCaffrey walked over to the keyboard and let it rip.

Yes, Zach Bryan just let @cmc_22 perform on stage. Epic. pic.twitter.com/UgX1EJCOKC — Reno Boyd (@Reno_Boyd) June 27, 2023

Here is a full version of the ‘Revival’ encore:

Does it get any cooler than that? Getting on stage and singing along with Bryan has become the norm.

McCaffrey took it to the next level and went crazy on the keys!