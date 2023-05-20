Christian McCaffrey Says Comments On San Francisco Trade Weren’t A Dig At Panthers

Videos by OutKick

Star running back Christian McCaffrey was traded during the 2022 season from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers.

He recently discussed the trade and described it as “the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Unsurprisingly, many interpreted those comments as a pointed dig at his former organization.

McCaffrey addressed that speculation recently, clarifying what he meant when making those remarks.

“I do want to make it clear that was nothing against Carolina when I said that,” McCaffrey explained, according to NFL.com. “I have no bad blood and I love everybody there — I still keep in touch with a lot of my teammates there and a lot of the coaches who I had the privilege of playing for there.”

The 26-year-old running back was outstanding after joining the 49ers, racking up 10 touchdowns in 11 games. He also added over 1,200 all purpose yards, with 746 rushing and 464 receiving.

With his help, San Francisco made it to the NFC Championship Game before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 04: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers after McCaffrey’s touchdown during the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

McCaffrey Happy To Be With The 49ers

His comments on the trade seem to be more about praising the 49ers franchise, not denigrating Carolina.

“I say this with the utmost respect, this is a family,” McCaffrey explained. “The word I would use now is, just very proud to be a part of this organization.”

It has to help to go from a team that finished 7-10 to the contending, eventually 13-4 49ers.

Players often talk about how a change of scenery can help spur their careers. McCaffrey was productive in Carolina, but the switch to a contending organization certainly must have helped him reach the next level.

The 49ers enter 2023 as the favorites in the NFC West, while the Panthers try to develop Bryce Young.

Given the divergent paths, its hard to blame him for being excited about the future with San Francisco.