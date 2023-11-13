Christian McCaffrey Narrowly Misses on NFL Record, Takes ‘L’ On The Chin

Videos by OutKick
Christian McCaffrey’s crushed after he failed to score a touchdown in Week 10. CMC is a touchdown machine, coming into Sunday’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars with 17-straight games with a touchdown, tying the record in consecutive games scored with ex-Baltimore Colt Lenny Moore.
McCaffrey had a shot at breaking the record and fell short of a score in the Niners’ 34-3 win Sunday over the Jaguars. He logged 142 total yards of offense and even got some late-game help from Kyle Shanahan to get him a score and an NFL record.
Speaking with the media after the game, McCaffrey apologized for his performance and not reaching an 18th straight game with a TD.
Niners fans will surely enjoy CMC’s sense of humor, but the rest of the NFC could be heard groaning and rolling their eyes at McCaffrey’s elite streak.
The 49ers’ exceptional case of offensive talent showed up to play. Wideout Deebo Samuel scored a rushing touchdown, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle caught scores and Brock Purdy threw for three touchdowns to rebound from a poor run.
San Francisco improved to 6-3 following a three-game skid.
