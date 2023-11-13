Christian McCaffrey Narrowly Misses on NFL Record, Takes ‘L’ On The Chin

Videos by OutKick

Christian McCaffrey’s crushed after he failed to score a touchdown in Week 10. CMC is a touchdown machine, coming into Sunday’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars with 17-straight games with a touchdown, tying the record in consecutive games scored with ex-Baltimore Colt Lenny Moore.

McCaffrey had a shot at breaking the record and fell short of a score in the Niners’ 34-3 win Sunday over the Jaguars. He logged 142 total yards of offense and even got some late-game help from Kyle Shanahan to get him a score and an NFL record.

Speaking with the media after the game, McCaffrey apologized for his performance and not reaching an 18th straight game with a TD.

WATCH:

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey on not being able to extend his potentially record breaking TD streak:



“Yeah, I suck. Everyone else on the team scored except for me.”



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/B65uC4QLSf — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 12, 2023

Niners fans will surely enjoy CMC’s sense of humor, but the rest of the NFC could be heard groaning and rolling their eyes at McCaffrey’s elite streak.

The 49ers’ exceptional case of offensive talent showed up to play. Wideout Deebo Samuel scored a rushing touchdown, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle caught scores and Brock Purdy threw for three touchdowns to rebound from a poor run.

San Francisco improved to 6-3 following a three-game skid.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – NOVEMBER 12: San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs with the ball during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 12, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 12: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)