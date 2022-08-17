Christian McCaffrey Poses With Swimsuit Model Girlfriend Olivia Culpo

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and his model girlfriend Olivia Culpo are going strong. Culpo dropped a few pictures Sunday that leave no doubt about their relationship status.

The couple carved out time this summer to do some modeling together.

The Instagram post is captioned, “It’s a shahk” and features the bikini model and NFL running back in various poses. Including one of McCaffey biting the back of Culpo’s leg.

The season can’t get here fast enough

The picture dump by the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model came a day after the Carolina Panthers preseason opener against the Washington Commanders. A game the Panthers won. McCaffrey did not play.

Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After two injury filled seasons, McCaffrey isn’t likely to see much action during preseason games. Carolina is hoping he can stay healthy and return to his 2019 All-Pro form.

As for Culpo, it looks like from her Instagram stories that she’s wrapping up her summer with a trip to visit family and friends in Rhode Island.

Once the season gets here we can expect to see Culpo in the stands for plenty of Panthers games.