The Preview For Christian Bale’s New Movie Will Send A Chill Down Your Spine

“The Pale Blue Eye” with Christian Bale looks like a very unnerving movie.

A full trailer for the film dropped Wednesday, and it’s safe to say this might not be a movie you’re going to want to watch if you’re looking for a lot of laughs.

In fact, “The Pale Blue Eye” might be the kind of movie that messes up the rest of your day.

The plot of the upcoming Netflix film is as follows:

West Point, 1830. In the early hours of a gray winter morning, a cadet is found dead. But after the body arrives at the morgue, tragedy becomes savagery when it’s discovered that the young man’s heart has been skillfully removed. Fearing irreparable damage to the fledgling military academy, its leaders turn to a local detective, Augustus Landor (Christian Bale), to solve the murder. Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, Landor enlists the help of one of their own to pursue the case, an eccentric cadet with a disdain for the rigors of the military and a penchant for poetry — a young man named Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling)

“The Pale Blue Eye” with Christian Bale should be epic.

Does this movie look awesome or does this movie look awesome? I think the answer is obvious and it’s yes.

Christian Bale is starring as a detective who teams up with a young Edgar Allan Poe to solve the mystery of a dead West Point cadet. You can’t take the money out of my wallet fast enough. Sold. 100% sold on “The Pale Blue Eye.”

Christian Bale stars in Netflix’s upcoming movie “The Pale Blue Eye” (Credit: Netflix)

We all know Christian Bale is a bonafide superstar actor. No matter what he stars in, it’s almost always guaranteed to be a hit.

He was Batman in “The Dark Knight” trilogy, amazing in “The Big Short” and there’s a dozen other movies that he led that were all hits.

Now, he’s taking that same energy and passion to “The Pale Blue Eye.” The trailer alone made my skin crawl.

Christian Bale as Augustus Landor in “The Pale Blue Eye.” (Cr. Scott Garfield/Netflix © 2022)

You can catch the film starting January 6 on Netflix. Expectations should be through the roof for “The Pale Blue Eye.”