Chris Wallace Essentially Told Adam Driver To His Face He’s Ugly

Chris Wallace had a bizarre line of questioning for Hollywood star Adam Driver about his appearance.

Driver, a former Marine, has blown up into a major star over the past several years. He’s landed successful roles in “Star Wars” movies “Logan Lucky,” “Silence,” “BlacKkKlansman” and other major productions.

He’s currently promoting his new movie “Ferrari,” and that resulted in him sitting down with Chris Wallace for an interview.

Wallace’s main interest? How has Driver been so successful while not looking like a traditional leading man?

Chris Wallace and Adam Driver had a weird interview about the latter’s looks. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Chris Wallace and Adam Driver have bizarre interview about his looks.

“The New Yorker also called me a ‘horse face’ so I don’t — I take it with a grain of salt. I remember reading one reviewer [who wrote]: ‘His agent probably doesn’t know whether to put him in a movie or the Kentucky Derby.’ So I take it, you know, if you believe the good thing, then you have to believe the bad thing. So I try to not absorb anything,” Driver said in the interview after comparisons to Al Pacino and Jack Nicholson were brought up, according to Variety.

While there’s nothing really strange about that exchange, other than I haven’t heard “horse face” in years, it was Wallace drilling down on Driver’s physical appearance where things just got….a bit weird.

“You don’t look like the typical movie star,” Wallace told Driver and wondered if his looks were a “help or a hindrance” to the actor’s career.

Adam Driver is one of the most popular men in Hollywood. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering)

“I’ve worked consistently which is nice, with people that I’ve wanted to always, dreamed that I wanted to work with. So in that sense, it hasn’t — I look how I look, I can’t change that. So I guess it helped me. A hindrance in only breaking mirrors wherever I go and having a misshapen outsized body that I can’t fit through doorways, or most clothes or fit into most cars. Apart from that, it’s good,” Driver responded, according to the same Variety report.

However, the really awkward question came when Wallace asked Driver if his career would be better if he looked like Robert Redford instead of his actual appearance. Totally normal question!

“It would just be different. Who doesn’t want to look like Robert Redford? I’ve accepted this is how I look,” the former “Star Wars” star explained.

Weird, folks. Very weird.

Chris Wallace presses Adam Driver on his looks. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

I must admit that I haven’t spent any time thinking about Driver’s looks, but doesn’t he just look like a normal dude? Do you need to look a certain way to be a successful movie star?

Humphrey Bogart literally had a scar on his face, and at one time, was the most popular actor in the country. What are we even talking about?

Clint Eastwood looks like a dinosaur at this point in his career, and has still been in front of cameras over the past several years.

Clint Eastwood has continued to be a star in his old age. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Still, there’s something hilarious about interviewing someone and subtly asking if being ugly – Wallace’s implication, not mine – has been a “hindrance” on someone’s career. It’s funny because it’s a dude. It could still be funny if it was a woman, but imagine if Chris Wallace asked a leading woman in Hollywood if her looks were an issue.

You’d need the military on the streets to get people back under control. Social media would implode. Fortunately, Driver knows how to roll with the punches. Probably being a Marine helps.

Was Wallace’s questions legit or downright strange? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com!