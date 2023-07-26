Chris Russo Goofs On Stephen A. Smith’s ‘General Hospital’ Role

Videos by OutKick

It’s probably safe to assume that Chris “Mad Dog” Russo isn’t a soap opera guy, but he’s definitely not a General Hospital fan.

Although aside from your aunt, who is?

Russo appeared on Wednesday’s edition of First Take but was dismayed that Stephen A. Smith wasn’t physically in the studio with him.

General Hospital catching strays from Dog pic.twitter.com/sfsRmfdC0m — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 26, 2023

“Get your rear end – I don’t care how you do it – Nobody cares about General Hospital, Steve, and nobody watches it,” Russo said, per Awful Announcing. “Get your rear end in the house when I’m here.”

If you didn’t know, Smith has played a recurring character named “Brick” on the long-running daytime soap opera for years.

Stephen A. attempted to defend himself and the show while hitting back at Russo’s soap opera slander.

“First of all, General Hospital – multiple-time Emmy-award winner,” he said. Though it’s important to note that those are Daytime Emmys. Huge difference.

“Big-time soap opera. (General Hospital) and The Young And The Restless are the top two soap operas. It’s been that way for decades. You don’t know what you’re talking about,” he said as co-host Molly Qerim sighed in agony in the background.

He wasn’t done.

“I get stopped everywhere in the country because of Brick — surveillance expert for the mob,” he said.

I’d be willing to bet anyone who stops Stephen A. Smith on the street is acutely unaware of his day job in sports media. Though in fairness, I was unaware that he has been moonlighting as a soap star, so…

But this goes to show that if someone like Russo wants to take a go at Stephen A.’s soapy side gig, then they best not miss.

