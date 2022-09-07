Chris Rock Doesn’t Sound Like He’s Going To Accept Will Smith’s Apology

Will Smith offered his apology to Chris Rock for giving him the slap heard ’round the world at this year’s Oscars, but don’t expect Rock to accept it anytime soon.

Rock took some swings of his own at Smith’s highly-produced apology video, which the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Rock is on tour with fellow comic Dave Chappelle, and he took to the stage at London’s O2 Arena and cut right to the chase.

“F-ck your hostage video,” Rock said. Come to think of it, Smith did sound like he was holding up a copy of today’s newspaper and blinking in Morse code while reading the questions in his video.

The SNL alumnus went on to talk about the notorious slap itself. Unsurprisingly, he said it hurt.

“Yes, that sh-t hurt. He played Ali. I can’t even play Floyd Mayweather.”

Chappelle also talked about the Oscars incident when he climbed on stage. He mentioned that had Smith taken a swing at him, he’d relish the idea that Smith’s reputation was now in shambles,

“Whatever the consequences are… I hope he doesn’t put his mask back on again and lets his real face breathe,” Chappelle said.

Chris Rock will be stateside later this month for a lengthy US tour that starts off September 16 in Detroit.

