Chris Rock, Diplo Hitch A Ride In Back Of Fan’s Pickup To Get Out Of Flooded Burning Man Festival

While 73,000 other suckers remain stranded at Burning Man, Chris Rock and Diplo found a way to escape. The comedian and DJ trekked across 6 miles of muddy desert until they found a fan with a pickup truck who was willing to give them a ride out.

Diplo shared the experience in an Instagram post Saturday night.

“A fan offered Chris Rock and I a ride out of Burning Man in the back of a pickup,” he wrote. “I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out cuz I have a show in DC tonight and didn’t want to let y’all down.”

Now that’s dedication!

“Also shoutout to this guy for making the smart purchase of a truck not knowing it was for this exact moment,” Diplo added.

Diplo and Chris Rock Make Harrowing Escape from Burning Man

Heavy rain pummeled he site of the Nevada festival this weekend, and authorities told the tens of thousands of attendees to conserve food, water and fuel as they shelter in place.

The dry lake that hosts the festival saw 0.8 inches of rainfall over the weekend — turning the usually arid land into a muddy mess. (Instagram: @chrisrock)

But Rock and Diplo were not OK with being stranded in the Black Rock Desert. Thanks to the anonymous pickup driver, though, Diplo was able to get back to civilization, catch a flight and make it to his 9 p.m. show in Washington, D.C.

“No one was making it out of Burning Man they didn’t believe we would walk 6 miles in the mud… no one believed we would get to dc for the show tonight,” Diplo wrote in his Instagram story from a private jet. “But god did.”

Diplo unwinds from the stress of Burning Man in his private jet. (Instagram: @diplo)

Ah, yes, The Lord works in mysterious ways.

Meanwhile, the Black Rock desert remains on flood watch as of Sunday morning, and tens of thousands of enlightened Burning Man participants are still stuck in the mud.

Maybe that guy with the pickup truck can make a few more trips.