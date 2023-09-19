Chris Olave Makes Potential NFL Catch Of Year, Helps Lead Saints Over Panthers On Monday Night Football

Videos by OutKick

ESPN was hoping for fireworks with two Monday Night Football games during Week 2 of the NFL season. Curiously, the network aired two games nearly simultaneously. Unfortunately, the football in the Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints game was … sloppy. But Saints wide receiver Chris Olave posted an incredible highlight-reel catch.

Neither the Saints nor the Panthers managed to reach the end zone during the first half of a defensive battle. New Orleans took a 6-3 lead into the break thanks to out-field-goaling (I just made that term up) the Panthers 2-1. Very riveting stuff.

The Panthers second drive of the second half looked promising, starting in Saints territory. They had a fourth-down-and-1 and planned to go for it. Finally, some excitement! But, no. A false start pushed them back 5 yards and they had settle for, you guessed it, a field goal.

The Saints faced a third-and-7 on the ensuing possession, and appeared headed for another punt. But that’s when Chris Olave made a stunning catch down the sideline to set up the New Orleans offense.

Carr to Olave for 42 yards



📺: ESPN/ESPN2/WDSU (locally) pic.twitter.com/H8IcOrgWip — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 19, 2023

Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints bobbles and catches a 42-yard pass against CJ Henderson of the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter in the game at Bank of America Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Olave tips the ball with his left hand to himself and then snags it with both hands for a 42-yard completion. Olave led all receivers in the game with 86 yards on six catches.

Several plays later, the Saints got into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game.

Tony Jones Jr. powers through for his first NFL TD



📺: ESPN/ESPN2/WDSU (locally) pic.twitter.com/ZN0WduABkg — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 19, 2023

Tony Jones later added another score and the Panthers scored a late touchdown, as well, but the score looks closer than the game really was after the Saints scored that first touchdown.

Bryce Young struggled again for the Panthers, completing 22 of 33 passes for just 153 yards, though many of those came on a desperation drive late against a Saints defense playing prevent.

The #1 overall pick threw for just 146 yards in his NFL debut in a Week 1 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

That’s not all on Young as the Panthers lack playmakers, particularly at wide receiver.

Plus, they faced a New Orleans Saints defense that had not allowed a single touchdown until Carolina scored a garbage-time TD with under two minutes left in the game.

The Panthers fall to 0-2, two games behind the two NFC South teams they’ve lost to: the 2-0 Atlanta Falcons and the 2-0 New Orleans Saints.

Could be a long year for the first-year signal-caller.