Mad Dog Russo’s Weekend Plans Include Getting Drunk, High, Placing ’10 Dimes’ On Colorado Through Former-Priest Bookie

It’s only Wednesday, but Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo is already looking forward to his weekend without his wife at the house and laid out his rather epic plans during his midweek appearance on ESPN’s “First Take.”

As Russo explains, his old lady is taking a trip to Arizona to visit their son, Tim, who is an assistant coach at Northern Arizona. This leaves him riding solo this weekend with only his two dogs, booze, and a weed gummy to keep him company, and he’s absolutely fired up about it.

‘Mad Dog’ Shares Epic Weekend Plans On “First Take” With His Mrs. Away

The all-time moment came when Stephen A. Smith, Marcus Spears, and Russo began previewing the Colorado – Oregon game. It didn’t take long for the Mad Dog to unleash himself, first by introducing us to his former Vatican priest now bookie, Fat Rob.

“At about 12 o’clock, I’ll sit down, make an early cocktail, cut a gummy in half and I’ve got Florida State – Clemson and I like the Florida State quarterback and I’ll do something [place a bet] there,” Russo said while Spears is questioning if he’s dreaming or if this is actually being said on Disney-owned ESPN.

“At about 3:25, when I’m sauced, I’ll put the call into Fat Rob,” Russo continued, while almost giving out his bookie’s full telephone number. “I’ll say ‘Rob, ya know what, what the hell, I can’t root for Oregon and put 10 dimes on Colorado and Deion to win the game.’

“At 3:25 I’ll be sitting down with my shorts, T-shirt, cocktail, and have the other half of gummy and by 3:30 I’ll root crazy for the Buffs on Saturday afternoon.”

Mad Dog talks about gambling with bookie Fat Rob a former priest, and taking gummies this weekend for College football.. pic.twitter.com/GhMDK5PDkg — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 20, 2023

There is a 100% chance that a producer or higher-up at ESPN lost their mind listening to Russo talk about gambling illegally and doing drugs on the network’s most popular show which makes the entire scene that much better.,

Molly Qerim deserves a ton of credit here for telling Russo to share the story that he told them off-air earlier in the day. Props to her and props to Russo for not giving a damn.