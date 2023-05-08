Kansas State Coach Chris Klieman Nearing Massive Extension: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman is about to be a very rich man.

Fresh off winning the Big 12 championship game last season, the head coach of the Wildcats is in the process of finalizing an eight-year deal worth $44 million, according to ESPN.

Klieman will earn an average of $5.5 million over the course of the deal. His salary in 2022 was $3.5 million.

That means KSU winning the Big 12 title game resulted in a very hefty raise.

Chris Klieman nearing large extension with Kansas State. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Chris Klieman secures the bag.

College football isn’t a complicated business. In fact, it’s incredibly straightforward and simple. You win, you get paid. You lose enough, you get fired.

Very simple. Chris Klieman and the Wildcats went 10-4 last season with a Big 12 title and an appearance in the Sugar Bowl. Since taking the job, he’s 30-20 in Manhattan.

Overall, he’s only 10 games above .500, but he clearly has KSU rolling after this past season. That’s what it takes to get paid.

Chris Klieman and Kansas State won the Big 12 title game last season. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Klieman’s new contract should put him just outside the top 20 highest-paid coaches in college football, according to the latest data from USA Today.

If he puts together another great season in 2023, he could turn right around and try to cash in again. As stated above, it’s a simple formula if you want to get paid.

Just win. Win and win often.

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman reportedly nearing massive extension. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Kansas State is committed to having a winning program as the Big 12 enters a new era of college football. Chris Klieman will now oversee it for years to come. Given his success last year, fans should definitely be excited.