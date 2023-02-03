Ohio State Basketball Coach Ejected After Wild Meltdown

Videos by OutKick

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann was tossed Thursday night against Wisconsin.

With under a minute left in the first half, Holtmann lost his mind on the refs and had to be physically restrained by members of the Buckeyes.

Holtmann went crazy after an offensive foul was called on Justice Sueing, and the refs weren’t having it. As soon as he decided to cross the line, they immediately tossed him. The Buckeyes eventually lost 65-60 to the Badgers.

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann was fired up.

There’s no question this is one of the best ejections we’ve seen all season long. Holtmann was on a different planet as he melted down.

Look at the rage on his face. Soak up the passion and anger he was throwing at the refs. You know when you start getting so angry the veins in your head start bulging and spittle starts coming out?

It looked like Holtmann reached that level Wednesday night.

It’s not hard to understand why Holtmann’s on edge. The Buckeyes entered the game 11-10, and are now 11-11.

The NCAA Tournament is starting to fade away on the horizon. Ohio State basketball fans expect a lot more out of the program, and being .500 after 22 games doesn’t make anyone happy.

He knows patience is running thin and getting rolled in the first half by a mediocre Wisconsin team clearly pushed him too far.

The bad news for Holtmann is things aren’t going to get easier from here for the Buckeyes. OSU now plays Michigan, Northwestern, Michigan State, Iowa and Purdue. Best of luck to Ohio State and Chris Holtmann. It certainly seems like they’re going to need it.