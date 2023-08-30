Tennis Player Chris Eubanks Runs Off US Open Court To Use Bathroom In The Middle Of A Point

Videos by OutKick

It was a rough day at the office for tennis player Chris Eubanks needed to rush to the bathroom in the middle of the match at the US Open.

Eubanks was down a set to France’s Benjamin Bonzi when it became clear that the 27-year-old from Atlanta was in some serious discomfort.

He could reportedly be heard asking the umpire if it would be possible to forfeit a set to go use the bathroom with the score tied 5-5 in the fourth set.

“If I take a penalty for every point this game, plus a bathroom break, how much time is that? Like just sacrifice this next game to go to the bathroom,” he asked, per The Daily Mail.

He and the umpire exchange a few more words with Eubanks being told he wouldn’t have much time.

“You have the whole changeover at 6-5,” the umpire said.

So, Eubanks went back on the court and played a quick game. So quick. that he was practically in the tunnel before the final point.

My boy Eubanks had to take a shit. I’m weak 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UbAoh5A3Jr — Junesberry, PT, DPT (@j2bri) August 30, 2023

Eubanks Hustled To The Bathroom

What happened during the match was brilliantly summed up on the US Open website:

Eubanks raced off court for a bathroom break, then returned with new life to force a tiebreak and revive the crowd. US Open Website

“Returned with new life” is hilarious. It’s like saying that he had to take a dump (a “deuce” in tennis parlance) so bad, that after it was “mission accomplished” he hit the court like Popeye after housing some spinach.

Everyone has been in Chris Eubanks’ position. Fortunately, just not at the US Open (although, I think I’ve had nightmares like that).

Maybe you were in class or giving a presentation or, god forbid, on a date. Sweat started to collect on your brow. It was complete agony until you got a chance to sprint with stiff legs to the nearest bathroom; into the arms of sweet relief.

Unfortunately, Eubanks lost the match, which is a real shame because that would have been an all-time US Open performance.

