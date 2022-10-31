Chloe Bailey, known by her stage name Chlöe, helped North Carolina A&T’s ‘Greatest Homecoming on Earth’ live up to its name over the weekend. She joined the Golden Delight dancers for a halftime show that was truly remarkable.

Each year, the week-long celebration brings thousands of alumni, fans and spectators to Greensboro. This year, the Aggie Homecoming concert was headlined by Lil Baby, Nardo Wick and Glorilla, who had the place jumping.

Chlöe also took the stage in front of the sold-out crowd.

While all of the acts turned up on Friday night, it was Chlöe who stole the show Saturday. Everybody else left town, but she stuck around.

Chlöe, if you don’t know, has been nominated for six Grammy Awards despite being just 24 years old. Her most famous song is ‘Have Mercy’ and the visual is rather elaborate:

During halftime of North Carolina A&T’s win over the Campbell, the Blue and Gold Marching Machine took the field for their performance alongside the Golden Delight. In HBCU culture, often times, the halftime show and the band is a bigger deal than the game itself.

Chlöe gets the crowd on their feet at N.C. A&T.

That was certainly the case as one of the world’s biggest R&B/Pop artists made an appearance.

The Marching Machine welcomed Chlöe onto the gridiron to join them for a performance of her new song ‘For The Night.’ She made a grand entrance to the sound of blaring brass and banging drums as the crowd went wild.

Chloe Bailey showing up at my school 🥺💙 pic.twitter.com/8olDlVVBgb — Ashton Anthony (@ashtongriffith_) October 29, 2022

But that wasn’t all. Chlöe pranced over to the Golden Delight and turned up all the way up during a super lit, choreographed dance— which she said that she learned in a day, well, “a couple hours really.”

I love her so much 🥹😍 @ChloeBailey pic.twitter.com/sterJ7jCE4 — ali eˣ n superstar ✨ (@amazingyonce) October 29, 2022

chloe bailey north carolina a&t pic.twitter.com/Bz6cxYaZiB — CXHONLINE (@cxhonmidias) October 29, 2022

She’s too cute 🥹 okay it’s giving Stingette she got the sexiness and precision down 😍 pic.twitter.com/9JWyL76Pd7 — B•R•I💗Stream FTN (@chloverview) October 30, 2022

Here is the full performance, captured by the N.C. A&T video team:

If her appearance wasn’t cool enough, the backstory makes it even more awesome. Chlöe said after the performance that she had been wanting to live out her majorette dream “for the longestttt” and that she is so thrilled to be able to check it off of her bucket list. It couldn’t have been better!