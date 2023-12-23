Chirstian McCaffery Saves (Comparatively) Poor Brock Purdy By Providing Offense With Christmas Gifts

Videos by OutKick

Christian McCaffery embodied the mantra of “teammates having each other’s backs” this holiday season.

The San Francisco 49ers running back played the role of chief gift giver for Christmas. He provided every offensive player on the team with a new PXG golf bag, a coupon for a custom club fitting, and a bottle of tequila. As you know, golfing loses most of its appeal without booze.

#49ers Christian McCaffrey came through with the epic gifts to his teammates 💯 pic.twitter.com/s1rLsalp4R — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) December 22, 2023

That’s a snazzy setup, and a rather expensive gift venture too. But McCaffery has earned more than a sizable share during his playing days. I don’t think he’ll be hurting too much financially.

Now you might be thinking, why did the running back channel his inner Santa? Doesn’t the quarterback normally do that?

Under most circumstances, yes. But San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy remains under a (comparatively) cheap contract.

McCaffery Helped Purdy Out Because Purdy Can’t Afford These Lavish Gifts…Yet

Purdy earns less than $1 million per year despite being a top MVP candidate for the season. No-name quarterbacks like Skylar Thompson, Logan Woodside, and Tanner McKee will all make more money than Purdy this year.

In fact, Purdy’s salary is so low that he can’t afford to live on his own. California taxes are so expensive, he lives with offensive lineman Nick Zakelj and still drives a rusty Toyota Sequoia.

All that to say, a custom golf setup for nearly 30 teammates probably wasn’t in the cards for Purdy this year. And that’s why McCaffery stepped in.

“Financially I wouldn’t be able to cover that right now,” Purdy said. “Shoutout to him, everyone loved it. Thank you, Christian.”

Purdy should add this to the list of reasons why he thinks McCaffery should get league MVP this year.

BROCK PURDY:



"I think Christian should be MVP. I really do believe that." pic.twitter.com/8kR2sd2oen — KNBR (@KNBR) December 18, 2023

McCaffery was happy to do the honors this year. The running back knows that once Purdy gets off his rookie deal, the quarterback will have more leeway to dish out big gifts.

“He’s doing as much as he can with what he’s got,” McCaffrey said. “But eventually he’ll be just fine at providing the gifts.”

Maybe Purdy can make it up to McCaffery by helping him win his first Super Bowl this year.