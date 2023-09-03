Chip Kelly Doesn’t Like College Football’s New Clock Rules: ‘Hope You Guys Are Selling A Lot Of Commercials’

Videos by OutKick

New rules in college football are changing the way teams run their offenses. And Chip Kelly, for one, is not a fan.

Under the new rules, the clock no longer stops after a first down outside of two minutes. But even with less stoppages, there still seemed to be an alarming number of commercial breaks in Week 1.

“These new rules are crazy,” Kelly said. “We had four drives in the first half. Hope you guys are selling a lot of commercials.”

Add UCLA’s Chip Kelly to those who don’t like the new clock rules. “Hope you guys are selling a lot of commercials.”pic.twitter.com/zX3PecCKit — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 3, 2023

UCLA did, in fact, only have four drives in the first half of Saturday’s win over Coastal Carolina. Actually, Kelly’s Bruins ran just 30 offensive plays the entire game. That’s after averaging 72 plays per game last season.

But Kelly isn’t the only one who feels this way.

Following Utah’s win over Florida on Thursday, Utes coach Kyle Whittingham expressed frustration with the change of pace. At least ESPN still got their ad revenue, though.

“That game, there wasn’t a lot of snaps,” Whittingham said. “I guess if they were trying to tone that down, they accomplished their objective. Seemed like they made up for it with more commercials. There were commercials every two minutes. I don’t know what that’s all about. I guess we’ve gotta pay the bills.”

The game clock no longer stops on first downs outside of two minutes. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

In explaining the rule change, the NCAA said it hoped to shorten game times and, consequently, reduce the opportunity for injuries.

Really, though, it just further aligns college football with the NFL game. And with NIL deals, big-money TV contracts and a loosened transfer portal, the line between the two is already becoming increasingly blurred.

Of course, Chip Kelly’s last year in the NFL didn’t go so well. Maybe that’s why he’s so mad.