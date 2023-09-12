China Claims Maui Fires Were Caused By A ‘Weather Weapon’ Being Tested

Videos by OutKick

China is attempting to convince people that the United States government murdered its own people with a “weather weapon” in Hawaii.

The wildfires in Maui killed more than 100 people and caused the area to resemble a war zone straight out of Syria.

It was a horrific natural disaster that ruined lives, changed Maui forever and caused an unspeakable amount of pain and carnage. Who does China want people to believe is responsible?

More than 100 people died in the Maui fires in Hawaii. China blames an American “weather weapon.” (Photo by PAULA RAMON/AFP via Getty Images)

The United States government and influencers working for the CCP are putting on a full court press to convince people that’s the truth.

The New York Times reported the following on the situation:

The disaster was not natural, [China’s online influencers] said in a flurry of false posts that spread across the internet, but was the result of a secret “weather weapon” being tested by the United States. To bolster the plausibility, the posts carried photographs that appeared to have been generated by artificial intelligence programs, making them among the first to use these new tools to bolster the aura of authenticity of a disinformation campaign. … The impact of the Chinese campaign — identified by researchers from Microsoft, Recorded Future, the RAND Corporation, NewsGuard and the University of Maryland — is difficult to measure, though early indications suggest that few social media users engaged with the most outlandish of the conspiracy theories.

Just in case you didn’t already know, the CCP might be the most destructive and evil force on the planet.

The Chinese dictatorship runs modern day concentration camps, kills dissidents, is aggressively expanding its reach in the South China Sea, is prepping to possibly invade Ukraine and is now trying to convince people an American “weather weapon” is to blame for the deadly fires in Hawaii.

China blames American “weather weapon” for Maui fires. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images)

Xi Jinping rules with an iron fist and has a cult of personality. There is nobody left in the Chinese system to challenge his rule. The General Secretary (that’s the polite way of saying brutal dictator) of the CCP very successfully purged any potential challengers and surrounded himself with his cronies. It allows him to do whatever he wants.

Now, he’s using his government’s tools to convince people that the American government is responsible for the pain and loss in Hawaii.

It’s beyond disgusting, but also an important reminder of who we’re dealing with in Beijing. The CCP is loaded with bad guys, and we shouldn’t be under the illusion that’s not the case.

Chinese President Xi Jinping rules China with an iron fist. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

The Chinese might want people to believe America has a weather weapon and murders its own citizens, but last time I checked, religious minorities weren’t locked up and tortured in this country. America is the freest nation on Earth. When China stops brutalizing its own people, then we’ll consider what the CCP has to say.