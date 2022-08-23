China has censored and changed the ending of the recently released ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ animated movie as authorities didn’t deem it politically correct for its citizens.

In the originally released version of the movie, there are post-credit scenes showing Gru, voiced by Steve Carell, tricking the police and becoming an evil villain.

China scrapped those post-credit scenes and reportedly inserted PowerPoint-quality slides of its own. Subtitles appear on the screen explaining that Gru gave up being a villain and returned to his family with his biggest accomplishment being “father to his three daughters.”

The note about Gru having three daughters is a convenient way for China to promote its three-child policy as it tries to raise the birth rate around the country.

In summary: Chinese authorities were concerned an animated character may “corrupt” its citizens into thinking crime, in this case animated crime, was acceptable behavior. It then added a subtle message to viewers to have three children. It’s quite a strategy from the dictatorship to use this authority in a children’s movie.

Remember this scenario the next time you see a blue checkmark complain about how awful it is to live in America.

Changing the ending of ‘Minions’ is far from China’s first stunt in the movie industry.

Last year, China changed the ending of ‘Fight Club.’ Instead of Tyler Durden and his alter ego blowing up skyscrapers at the end of the film, the Chinese version has an on-screen script appear saying that police “rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals.”

Not every movie bows down to China’s requests, however.

Earlier this year following the release of ‘Spiderman: No Way Home,’ Chinese authorities requested Sony remove the Statue of Liberty from the movie’s ending. Sony said no thanks, and the movie wasn’t released in the country.