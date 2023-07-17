Chilling Trailer Drops For Upcoming AI Thriller ‘The Creator’

Videos by OutKick

A new trailer is out for “The Creator,” and it looks like it’s going to be a very dark film.

The film tells the story of a war between humans and AI-controlled robots. While it’s not an original concept – “Terminator” did it decades ago – it appears like it will have an interesting twist where not all robots are bad.

Specifically, John David Washington (son of Denzel Washington) plays Joshua, a character who appears to be torn between the robots and humans.

Check out the latest preview below. It definitely looks like it’s going to be a fun movie.

“The Creator” appears to have some serious potential.

Whoever decided to drop that version of Aerosmith’s “Dream On” into the preview deserves a raise. If that doesn’t set the tone, I’m not sure what does.

It’s clear this movie is going to be overwhelmingly dark and tear the audience between the robots and humans. Personally, it’s a bit weird to me anyone would cheer for the robots, but we’ve seen this before.

“Westworld” had a similar formula. Granted, there wasn’t a global war, but it was humans vs. robots. The first two seasons were awesome, and then it fell off a cliff once the robots left the park. Turns out people don’t actually sympathize with robots that much.

Let’s hope “The Creator” doesn’t make the same mistakes that ultimately doomed the once-great HBO series.

The cast is solid.

You know you’re likely in for a great time whenever a movie has a solid, and there’s no doubt “The Creator” has an awesome cast.

John David Washington is one of the most underrated actors in all of Hollywood. “Ballers” helped him jump onto the scene, and he hasn’t really slowed down since. The man is very talented, and it’s in his DNA given who his dad is.

He’s joined by Ken Watanabe, who is another major star. The two of them give the film plenty of name recognition.

John David Washington stars in “The Creator.” (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

You can catch “The Creator” starting September 29. It will be interesting to see how it does at the box office. The previews that have been released so far have been great, and that’s a promising sign.