Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany Mahomes Welcome Baby Boy

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes welcomed the birth of his son on Monday, his second child alongside wife, Brittany Mahomes. The parents introduced their baby boy via Instagram.

“Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III 11/28/22 7lbs, 8oz,” Mahomes captioned his post.

Young Patrick was pictured laying on a Mahomes-branded blanket with an accompanying chain that read “Bronze.”

The two welcomed their firstborn, Sterling Skye Mahomes, on February 20, 2021, and first announced news of their incoming baby boy on May 29, 2022.

Baby Bronze will surely tune in this Sunday as the Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals in what should be a tough AFC battle.

Congrats to the family!