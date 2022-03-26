Chiefs Plan To Sign Former Bucs RB Ronald Jones

The Kansas City Chiefs plan to sign former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones to a one-year deal.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Jones had two seasons with 1,000 yards from scrimmage in Tampa Bay and should have ample opportunities in Kansas City.

Jones had two seasons with 1,000 yards from scrimmage in Tampa Bay and should have ample opportunities in KC. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 26, 2022

The 24-year-old USC product has played his entire career for the Buccaneers, who drafted him with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones (27) carries the ball during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 05, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images).

RoJo had a shaky start in his pro debut but made progress and proved himself in 2020, carrying 198 times for 978 yards and adding 28 catches for 165 yards. He didn’t see as much game time in 2021.

Jones will likely be the No. 2 running back in the rotation, behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Also featured on the depth chart is Derrick Gore and Darwin Thompson.

