Chiefs, Patriots Amongst Teams Slated For NFL’s 2023 International Games

The NFL announced on Thursday which teams will host international games during the 2023 season, and there’s some big names.

The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will all play host to international “home” games next year.

There will be two NFL games played in Germany, one hosted by the Chiefs and the other by the Patriots.

The remaining games, hosted by the Bills, Titans and Jaguars will be played in London. Two of those games, the Bills and Titans “home” games, will be at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The other will be at Wembley Stadium, as part of the NFL-Jaguars-UK commitment to play games there over multiple seasons.

Opponents for these matchups won’t be announced until later this year when the full schedule is released.

“We have a long history and we continue to grow, but these international games are pivotal,” NFL executive Peter O’Reilly said to the The Associated Press. “Those who have been there and experienced it, you just see the passion of the fans in these markets. This is the chance for them to experience the best of the NFL live, and it’s an opportunity for year-round engagement with the fans there. There’s nothing bigger and better than an NFL game and those teams to be there in those markets and putting it on in a stadium.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 09: General view during the NFL match between New York Giant and Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

NFL Games Still Popular Overseas

The league played its first game in Germany this year, which was sold out.

In fact, every one of the international games was a sell out. Over 356,000 fans attended contests in the UK and Germany.

At some point, you’d think the novelty factor may have worn off for European fans. But the NFL continues to grow and seemingly gain popularity overseas.

For several years, it seemed like the league would choose underperforming franchises to represent the league. But this upcoming season will see several marquee or currently successful teams host games.

The Chiefs and Patriots are big name teams, with the Josh Allen-led Bills a consistent contender. Even the Jaguars recovered in 2022 to make the postseason and pull off a tremendous upset over the Chargers.

Depending on the opponent, this could mean several marquee matchups take place at an international stadium.

The NFL is committed to growing its brand in Europe, and with success like this, how can you blame them?