Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt Squashes Andy Reid Retirement Questions: ‘That’s Never Come Up’

Don’t expect a coaching search in Kansas City anytime soon.

Despite some speculation by the media earlier this year, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said Andy Reid is not considering retirement.

“That’s never come up in my conversations with Andy,” Hunt said at training camp Sunday.

Andy Reid has won two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Just before Super Bowl LVII in February, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Reid was mulling an important “decision” about his future in the NFL.

“I think, as I recall his answer, somebody asked him the question and I don’t think he stopped to think about that subject and it has sort of had a life of its own there for a few weeks until Andy said, ‘No, I’m not thinking about that,'” Hunt said.

But the speculation was not unwarranted.

“I did ask Andy, ‘If you win this game, will this be the final time we see you coach?'” Glazer reported at the time. “It wasn’t a ‘no’ but he said, ‘Look, I’m not getting any younger. I still have a young quarterback. I have a decision I have to make after this game.'”

But after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles for another Lombardi Trophy, Reid clarified he had no plans to retire.

And Hunt said he doesn’t want to figure out a replacement plan “for a long time.”

“As I see Andy, he remains incredibly energized and excited,” Hunt added Sunday. “He’s all about the Kansas City Chiefs and trying to get us back to the playoffs and win another Super Bowl. I think he has as much energy and passion as I’ve seen in the past 10-plus years that he’s been with us.”

Andy Reid is entering his 25th season as an NFL head coach. Before spending the last decade with the Chiefs, Reid led the Eagles from 1999 until 2012.

As a head coach, the 65-year-old has two Super Bowl rings and a career record of 269–154–1.