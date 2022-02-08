Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy’s Contract Expires After Being Passed Up For Head Coaching Vacancies

Videos by OutKick

Another year, another head coaching hiring cycle where Eric Bieniemy has been passed over.

Bieniemy will now presumably return to his position as Chiefs offensive coordinator for a fifth season — or will he?

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Bieniemy’s contract has expired with Kansas City, opening the door for a potential exit. Bieniemy, regarded as one of the bright offensive minds in the NFL, will likely be on the shortlist of every team looking for an offensive coordinator.

So after getting passed over for head coaching opportunities again, Bieniemy could either return to Kansas City or be a hot free-agent OC target elsewhere. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 7, 2022

Bieniemy, 52, was reportedly a finalist for the Saints job, but as OutKick reported, the team’s defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is expected to be named head coach. He also interviewed with the Texans, a job that went to the team’s associate head coach and defensive coordinator Lovie Smith.

Bieniemy has overseen the entirety of the Patrick Mahomes era in Kansas City, excluding his rookie season. Before taking over as offensive coordinator ahead of the 2018-19 season, he was the running backs coach from 2013-17.

The offense has routinely been among the league’s best under Bieniemy, enough to carry the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory in the 2019-20 season and a Super Bowl defeat in the 2020-21 season. The Chiefs have averaged an NFL leading 30.3 PPG, 404.2 YPG and 3.4 offensive touchdowns per game since he became offensive coordinator.

Should Bieniemy head elsewhere, Chiefs quarterback coach/passing game coordinator Mike Kafka would have been the likely favorite to take over. Kafka, however, is heavily rumored to be hired as the Giants offensive coordinator.

