Chiefs Fan Morgan Freeman Is The Conscience Of America, Is Over Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Mania

Videos by OutKick

Actor and man with silky-smooth narratin’ pipes Morgan Freeman is also a Chiefs fan. A real Chiefs fan. The kind that likes watching their games because he likes football, not because he wants to catch a glimpse of Travis Kelce’s best lady friend.

The legendary actor was on CBS Mornings to promote a new nature documentary he’s narrating.

By the way, what a career he has.

“Morgan, we need you to read some stuff about penguins for a couple of hours. Here’s your bag of cash and your Perrier.”

What a legend.

Anywho, Freeman’s Chiefs fandom came up during the interview. I was unaware of this Morgan Freeman fact, but fortunately, some enterprising segment producer did their job and relayed it to the talent. Yet, instead of asking more of a football-centric question, they asked Freeman about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

He didn’t seem particularly enthused about this question. Especially not by whoever had the gall to ask one of the greatest actors/narrators of our generation if he was a Swifty.

“I don’t think about them at all,” Freeman said with a staccato delivery to punctuate each one of those words.

Freeman agreed with a laugh that all he cares about is whether or not the Chiefs are scoring touchdowns and winning games.

Freeman shifted the conversation away from celebrity chit-chat to football talk.

“It’s great to watch Pat run, y’know?” he said, alluding to quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “He’s got a rifle for an arm. So, that’s what I’m interested in.”

Us too, Morgan Freeman. Us too.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle

Kansas City ChiefsMorgan FreemanTaylor SwiftTravis Kelce

Written by Matt Reigle

Matt is a University of Central Florida graduate and a long-suffering Philadelphia Flyers fan living in Orlando, Florida. He can usually be heard playing guitar, shoe-horning obscure quotes from The Simpsons into conversations, or giving dissertations to captive audiences on why Iron Maiden is the greatest band of all time.

Leave a Reply